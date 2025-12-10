Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India’s cloud, AI infrastructure by 2030

Amazon on Wednesday announced plans to invest more than $35 billion in India’s cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, marking one of its largest long-term commitments in the country. The company said the investment will focus on accelerating AI-driven digitisation, boosting exports and generating employment.

Amazon, which has already deployed $40 billion in India since 2010, had previously announced a $26 billion investment in 2023. With the new commitment, Amazon aims to create one million additional direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs by 2030, quadruple its India exports to $80 billion, and bring AI benefits to more than one crore small businesses.

Amazon’s fresh bet on India comes amid an intensifying race among global technology giants to expand data centre and AI infrastructure in the country. Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a $17.5 billion investment in India’s AI ecosystem, including a new data centre in Hyderabad by 2026 and plans for three additional zones, alongside expansions of its existing centres in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Google, too, recently announced a $15 billion investment over five years to build an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. The company has committed nearly $85 billion worldwide this year to expand its data centre capacity.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 3:38 PM