            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • renault-to-take-full-control-of-indian-manufacturing-jv-acquires-nissans-51-stake-60964

Renault to take full control of Indian manufacturing JV, acquires Nissan’s 51% stake

RNAIPL operates the Chennai-based production facility, which produces vehicles for both Renault and Nissan.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 11:24 AM
Renault to take full control of Indian manufacturing JV, acquires Nissan’s 51% stake
Renault Group CFO Duncan Minto highlighted India’s growth potential, calling it a strategic market with nearly 5 million vehicle sales annually

French automaker Renault will acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL), taking full ownership of the company. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

RNAIPL operates the Chennai-based production facility, which produces vehicles for both Renault and Nissan. As part of a global framework agreement between the two companies, reportedly, Renault will now fully control the facility while continuing to work with Nissan on sourcing vehicles for both the Indian market and exports.

Despite the ownership shift, Nissan will retain its 49% stake in Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI), with Renault holding the remaining 51%.

Renault Group CFO Duncan Minto highlighted India’s growth potential, calling it a strategic market with nearly 5 million vehicle sales annually, despite Renault's current 1% market share. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo added that Renault remains committed to strengthening Nissan’s performance as a long-time partner.

Meanwhile, Nissan’s incoming CEO Ivan Espinosa reaffirmed the company’s commitment to India, stating that Nissan will continue delivering vehicles tailored to local needs. Frank Torres, Nissan’s Operations President, dismissed speculation about Nissan exiting India, saying, "We are here to stay."

Going forward, Nissan is open to outsourcing vehicle production through contract manufacturing, with the current arrangement with Renault expected to meet its requirements until 2032.


Tags
First Published on Apr 1, 2025 11:24 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Ranveer Allahbadia returns with a new podcast after India's Got Latent row, netizens pour support

Ranveer Allahbadia returns with a new podcast after India's Got Latent row, netizens pour support

Brand Marketing

ChatGPT hits one million users in an hour as Ghibli maker free image generation goes live

ChatGPT hits one million users in an hour as Ghibli maker free image generation goes live

Brand Marketing

Google to pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old ad lawsuit

Google to pay $100 million to settle 14-year-old ad lawsuit

Brand Makers

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan stresses on diversity even as global corporates downplay

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan stresses on diversity even as global corporates downplay

Brand Marketing

Cricket, commerce, connectivity: Top marketers on how brands can win big in IPL

Cricket, commerce, connectivity: Top marketers on how brands can win big in IPL

Brand Marketing

IAS expands operations in India to address demand for digital measurement and optimisation

IAS expands operations in India to address demand for digital measurement and optimisation

Brand Marketing

BIS cracks down on substandard goods; raids on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses lead to major seizures

BIS cracks down on substandard goods; raids on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses lead to major seizures