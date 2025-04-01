Renault to take full control of Indian manufacturing JV, acquires Nissan’s 51% stake

ADVERTISEMENT
French automaker Renault will acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL), taking full ownership of the company. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
RNAIPL operates the Chennai-based production facility, which produces vehicles for both Renault and Nissan. As part of a global framework agreement between the two companies, reportedly, Renault will now fully control the facility while continuing to work with Nissan on sourcing vehicles for both the Indian market and exports.
Despite the ownership shift, Nissan will retain its 49% stake in Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI), with Renault holding the remaining 51%.
Renault Group CFO Duncan Minto highlighted India’s growth potential, calling it a strategic market with nearly 5 million vehicle sales annually, despite Renault's current 1% market share. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo added that Renault remains committed to strengthening Nissan’s performance as a long-time partner.
Meanwhile, Nissan’s incoming CEO Ivan Espinosa reaffirmed the company’s commitment to India, stating that Nissan will continue delivering vehicles tailored to local needs. Frank Torres, Nissan’s Operations President, dismissed speculation about Nissan exiting India, saying, "We are here to stay."
Going forward, Nissan is open to outsourcing vehicle production through contract manufacturing, with the current arrangement with Renault expected to meet its requirements until 2032.