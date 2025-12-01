M&M’s SUV sales jump 22% in November; Total volumes up 19%

In Q2 FY26, M&M reported a 28% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rs 3,673 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Monday reported its auto sales for November 2025, with SUV volumes rising 22% year-on-year to 56,336 units. Total vehicle sales for the month stood at 92,670 units, marking a 19% YoY increase.

In the utility vehicle segment, M&M sold 56,336 units in the domestic market and 57,598 units overall, including exports. Domestic commercial vehicle sales reached 24,843 units, up 17% from a year earlier.

Between April and November FY26, the company sold 4,25,530 utility vehicles, an 18% increase over 3,60,936 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Exports rose 5% in November to 2,923 units, compared with 2,776 units a year earlier. Cumulatively, exports between April and November climbed 30% to 27,241 units from 20,956 units last fiscal.

In Q2 FY26, M&M reported a 28% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rs 3,673 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 25% to Rs 27,171 crore, while the company’s SUV revenue market share expanded 390 basis points to 25.7%.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said: “In November, we achieved SUV sales of 56,336 units, a growth of 22%. The total vehicle sales stand at 92,670 units, a 19% year-on-year growth. We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India’s first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV — the XEV 9S — along with the world’s first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition.”

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 11:30 AM