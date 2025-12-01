TVS Motor's November sales jump to 5.19 lakh units, up 30% YoY

TVS Motor Company reported a strong 30% year-on-year rise in November 2025 sales, delivering 519,508 units compared with 401,250 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler sales grew 27% to 497,841 units, while domestic two-wheeler sales increased 20% to 365,608 units.

The motorcycle segment recorded a 34% jump with sales rising to 242,222 units from 180,247 units in November 2024. Scooter sales also expanded 27% to 210,222 units, up from 165,535 units a year earlier.

Electric vehicle sales surged 46%, increasing from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025. TVS’s international business also posted robust performance, with total exports rising 58% to 148,315 units. Overseas two-wheeler sales grew 52% to 132,233 units.

Meanwhile, peer Bajaj Auto reported a 3% increase in its November two-wheeler sales, reaching 3,79,714 units. Exports rose 8% year-on-year, though domestic two-wheeler sales dipped 1% to 2,02,510 units. Combined sales across two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and exports for Bajaj Auto rose 8% year-on-year to 4,53,273 units.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 1:59 PM