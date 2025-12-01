Bajaj Auto’s November sales rise 8% on export strength

Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a 3% year-on-year rise in its two-wheeler sales for November, delivering 3,79,714 units compared with 3,68,076 units a year earlier.

Two-wheeler exports rose 8% YoY to 1,77,204 units, while domestic two-wheeler sales dipped 1% to 2,02,510 units.

In commercial vehicles, the automaker posted a strong 37% jump in November sales, reaching 73,559 units.

Total sales across two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and exports increased 8% YoY to 4,53,273 units in November.

For the April–November period, Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales declined 5% to 15,94,900 units from 16,78,818 units a year earlier. Two-wheeler exports during the period grew 14% to 12,44,908 units, up from 10,87,755 units.

Overall domestic sales between April and November fell 4% to 19,37,265 units, while total exports surged 19% to 14,39,535 units, compared with 12,12,890 units in the same period last year.

In Q2 FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,479 crore, up 23.6% from Rs 2,005 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose to Rs 14,922 crore, while EBITDA expanded 15% YoY to Rs 3,051.7 crore.

Bajaj Auto attributed the growth to strong demand for premium motorcycles, double-digit gains in commercial vehicles, festive season tailwinds and favourable GST rate adjustments.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 10:54 AM