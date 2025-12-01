Hyundai Motor India posts 9.1% growth, sells 66,840 units in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, marking a 9.1% year-on-year growth. The automaker sold 50,340 units in the domestic market, while 16,500 units were exported during the month.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said the company continued to build on its sales momentum, supported by GST 2.0 reforms. “Our commitment to bolstering India’s role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports,” he added.

Garg noted that the recently launched all-new Hyundai Venue, the company’s first software-defined vehicle (SDV) in India, has set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, crossing 32,000 bookings within a month of its debut.

Meanwhile, peer automaker Maruti Suzuki posted its highest-ever monthly sales, recording a 31.1% year-on-year jump to 229,021 units in November. Domestic PV sales stood at 174,593 units, while exports touched 46,057 units. Maruti’s mini segment grew 26.6% YoY to 12,347 units, and its compact segment registered sales of 72,926 units.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 3:36 PM