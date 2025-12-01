            

Hyundai Motor India posts 9.1% growth, sells 66,840 units in November

Hyundai Motor's Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the company continued to build on its sales momentum, supported by GST 2.0 reforms

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2025 3:36 PM
Follow us
Hyundai Motor India posts 9.1% growth, sells 66,840 units in November
Hyundai Motor India sold 16,500 units of vehicles in November 2025.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, marking a 9.1% year-on-year growth. The automaker sold 50,340 units in the domestic market, while 16,500 units were exported during the month.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said the company continued to build on its sales momentum, supported by GST 2.0 reforms. “Our commitment to bolstering India’s role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9% year-on-year growth in monthly exports,” he added.

Garg noted that the recently launched all-new Hyundai Venue, the company’s first software-defined vehicle (SDV) in India, has set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, crossing 32,000 bookings within a month of its debut.

Meanwhile, peer automaker Maruti Suzuki posted its highest-ever monthly sales, recording a 31.1% year-on-year jump to 229,021 units in November. Domestic PV sales stood at 174,593 units, while exports touched 46,057 units. Maruti’s mini segment grew 26.6% YoY to 12,347 units, and its compact segment registered sales of 72,926 units.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2025 3:36 PM

More from Storyboard18