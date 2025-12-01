Tata Motors PV posts 25.6% November sales growth after demerger

Tata Motors officially split into two fully independent entities — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) — in October 2025.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) reported total sales of 59,199 units in November 2025, marking a sharp rise from 47,117 units in the year-ago period. This is the company’s first November sales report following its demerger into separate passenger and commercial vehicle entities.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 22% year-on-year, while the international PV business posted 1,763 units in November. Overall PV volumes — including exports and EVs — rose 25.6%.

Electric vehicle sales continued to power the portfolio, rising to 7,911 units, up from 5,202 units a year earlier.

The strong monthly performance follows TMPV’s standout financial results in the July–September quarter of FY26, where consolidated profit surged 2,065% to Rs 76,248 crore, compared with Rs 3,521 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The company attributed the turnaround to stronger product mix, operational restructuring and efficiencies unlocked post-demerger.

Tata Motors officially split into two fully independent entities — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) — in October 2025. The passenger vehicle arm now houses the Curvv, Tiago, Nexon and other non-commercial models, while the commercial division oversees trucks, buses, defence mobility and allied operations.

The demerger plan, unveiled in March 2024 and approved by the board in August 2023, aims to streamline decision-making, accelerate product development and optimise capital allocation across both businesses.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 5:34 PM