Where's the blue? Critics question Asian Paints' latest 'Colours of India' Independence Day campaign

Asian Paints' Independence Day campaign, created by Ogilvy India, has drawn attention for an unexpected reason - the absence of blue in its depiction of the tricolour.
The creative, part of the "Colours of India" concept, features a calendar highlighting hues of saffron, white, and green from the brand's palette, subtly resembling the Indian flag.
Communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan, in a social media post, compared the original ad with his updated version that incorporated blue shades - Dal Lake Blue, Jodhpur Walls, Mughal Blue, and Kedarnath Skies - all from Asian Paints' own colour card. "I wonder how and why Ogilvy missed such a basic detail in the Indian flag," he wrote.
The post drew a wave of comments, with some noting that the omission was likely deliberate due to the Flag Code of India, which prohibits the national flag from being used in advertising.
"Probably the legal team at Asian Paints would have advised to do so, in order to avoid any cases for resemblance/disrespect/flag code," one commenter suggested.
Another remarked, "They were smart enough to miss the blue. Clearly the flag code in play."
Others saw the omission as a missed opportunity for completeness. "Small detail but still so relevant. Your updated version actually completes the picture. Thanks for highlighting - hope more brands follow this and course correct if required before 15th planned prints,” wrote one user. Another quipped, "Love the take, Karthik."
Several others noted that brands often use the tricolour's saffron, white, and green in festive campaigns, avoiding the Ashoka Chakra to comply with legal restrictions while still evoking patriotic sentiment.