Sheela Foam unveils refreshed brand identity and ambitious growth plans for Kurlon

In a move aimed at capturing the hearts of both legacy customers and a new generation of consumers, Kurlon, the mattress brand, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity under the stewardship of Sheela Foam.

The initiative, which includes a revamped logo and a new campaign, marks a significant milestone for the 60-year-old brand as it looks to expand its market presence and surpass the ₹ 1,000 crore revenue mark.

Nilesh Mazumdar, CEO of Sheela Foam, emphasised the strategic importance of this brand refresh by stating, "Kurlon is an iconic legacy brand, and it actually pioneered the concept of modern mattress in India. When we acquired the brand, we realised that while it has a very strong equity and franchise with its existing consumer base.

Today there was also a new set of consumers whom we would call the millennials or the Gen-Z consumers, who were exploring the world of mattress and modern mattress for the first time. So it was important for us that we also stay connected with this audience and at the same time maintain the equity and the franchise with the existing consumer base," Mazumdar explained.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, shed light on the creative journey that birthed Kurlon's revamped image. "The brief was invigoratingly open-ended," Pandey shared. "We were tasked with encapsulating the essence of Kurlon—a blend of comfort and support—while injecting a fresh, playful appeal."

Pandey recalled drawing inspiration from childhood nostalgia, specifically the joyous motion of a hula hoop. "It was a 'hula hula moment,'" he quipped, "where we envisioned Kurlon mattresses not just as ergonomic marvels but as instruments of pure enjoyment."