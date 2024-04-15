Skechers signs cricketer Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador

Skechers has announced the signing of cricket player Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador for Skechers India. Ishan Kishan will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle footwear collections.

Ishan Kishan shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I am excited to be a part of the Skechers family. As an athlete, footwear is critical when it comes to comfort and performance in my game. With Skechers, I have a partner which perfectly aligns with my needs. I look forward to associating with them in their commitment to creating world-class athletic footwear for everyone."

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, "The signing of Ishan Kishan is a milestone for Skechers. We see this as an opportunity to tap into India's love for cricket, and are proud to have Ishan on board, wearing the first Skechers cricket boots and appearing in campaigns. More than just a partnership, adding Ishan to our team is testament to the brand's commitment to promoting sports and active lifestyles with innovative products that deliver our signature comfort that performs. Ishan is an inspiration to youthful consumers across the country, and we believe that his energy and dynamism perfectly resonate with Skechers' sporty and stylish offerings, and Indians nationwide will champion him as the face of Skechers.”