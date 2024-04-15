            

      Skechers signs cricketer Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador

      Ishan Kishan will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle footwear collections.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 15, 2024 1:14 PM
      Skechers signs cricketer Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador
      Ishan Kishan shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I am excited to be a part of the Skechers family. As an athlete, footwear is critical when it comes to comfort and performance in my game. With Skechers, I have a partner which perfectly aligns with my needs. I look forward to associating with them in their commitment to creating world-class athletic footwear for everyone."

      Skechers has announced the signing of cricket player Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador for Skechers India. Ishan Kishan will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle footwear collections.

      Ishan Kishan shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I am excited to be a part of the Skechers family. As an athlete, footwear is critical when it comes to comfort and performance in my game. With Skechers, I have a partner which perfectly aligns with my needs. I look forward to associating with them in their commitment to creating world-class athletic footwear for everyone."

      Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, "The signing of Ishan Kishan is a milestone for Skechers. We see this as an opportunity to tap into India's love for cricket, and are proud to have Ishan on board, wearing the first Skechers cricket boots and appearing in campaigns. More than just a partnership, adding Ishan to our team is testament to the brand's commitment to promoting sports and active lifestyles with innovative products that deliver our signature comfort that performs. Ishan is an inspiration to youthful consumers across the country, and we believe that his energy and dynamism perfectly resonate with Skechers' sporty and stylish offerings, and Indians nationwide will champion him as the face of Skechers.”

      Beyond cricket, the Skechers team of athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear includes elite footballers such as Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga; NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann; Major League Baseball players including Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 15, 2024 1:14 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk is laying off 10 percent of Tesla's workforce

      Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk is laying off 10 percent of Tesla's workforce

      Brand Marketing

      Kansai Nerolac Paints unveils new campaign with Ma Ka Pa Anand

      Kansai Nerolac Paints unveils new campaign with Ma Ka Pa Anand

      Brand Marketing

      BYJU’S shareholders approve the rights issue

      BYJU’S shareholders approve the rights issue

      Brand Marketing

      Star Sports and II Music's IPL soundtracks create social media frenzy; Over 20000 reels across social platforms

      Star Sports and II Music's IPL soundtracks create social media frenzy; Over 20000 reels across social platforms

      Brand Marketing

      K-food to turn mainstream; renewed appeal of ghee: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024

      K-food to turn mainstream; renewed appeal of ghee: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Multimedia brand, WOLF BREAD launches animation studio in Mumbai

      Multimedia brand, WOLF BREAD launches animation studio in Mumbai

      Brand Marketing

      Maruti Suzuki revs up for growth: New marketing chief Partho Banerjee hints at soaring ad spends

      Maruti Suzuki revs up for growth: New marketing chief Partho Banerjee hints at soaring ad spends