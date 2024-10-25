            

      Swiggy launches ‘International Logins’ for NRIs from 27 countries

      Introduced in response to demand from users who have previously enjoyed Swiggy while living in India or during visits, this feature enables them to send gifts and surprises, and even have groceries or essentials delivered to ageing parents back home.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 25, 2024 3:28 PM
      The launch of International Logins comes when families, especially during festive seasons, want to celebrate and share moments with loved ones in India. .

      Swiggy has introduced International Logins, a feature that allows users from 27 countries—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE—to access all the offerings on the Swiggy app using their international phone numbers and booking tables through Swiggy Dineout. Payments can be made using international credit cards.

      “Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder & CGO of Swiggy. “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season. Soon, NRIs will also benefit from a new gifting layout, making sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.”

