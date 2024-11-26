Swiggy rolls out new initiatives to support restaurant partners

Swiggy has rolled out three new initiatives aimed at supporting restaurant partners. These include Kitchen Equipment Procurement Support, Hygiene Audit and Professional Photoshoot Services.

Kitchen Equipment Support: This initiative is designed to help restaurant partners maintain high operational standards by providing access to essential kitchen equipment. Through a convenient interest form on the Swiggy Owner app, restaurant partners can be directly matched with reliable suppliers. This program specifically supports small to mid-sized restaurants by providing access to high-quality equipment, ensuring that they benefit from optimized kitchen setups and fair pricing.

Hygiene Audit: Swiggy had launched ‘Swiggy Seal’, a comprehensive initiative aimed at raising hygiene and food quality standards across lakhs of restaurant partners on its platform, last month. Hygiene audit is the new addition to this program. Hygiene Audit will offer restaurant partners with comprehensive insights on their food hygiene and quality standards. This is enabled through collaboration with FSSAI-accredited agencies, to provide professional audits at discounted rates. Swiggy has partnered with 4 companies for the same. The program offers actionable feedback on key areas such as facility design, operations, maintenance, sanitation, personal hygiene and training. Additionally, educational webinars and insights via dedicated account managers are available to guide restaurants in this area.

Professional Photoshoot Services: Recognizing the importance of visual appeal in online ordering, Swiggy is offering professional photoshoot services at passthrough rates from vendors. Available through the Swiggy Owner app, this service allows restaurants to showcase authentic, high-quality images of their offerings, improving customer engagement and enhancing trust. Studies have concluded that dishes with high quality images can increase orders up to 5 times, indicating that this offering can have a positive impact on the sales of the restaurants. The company has received interest from hundreds of restaurant partners for availing professional photo shoot services during the pilot phase.

Speaking on the launches, Deepak Maloo, Head of Customer Experience & Restaurant Experience at Swiggy Food said, "Swiggy is committed to supporting its restaurant partners by providing them with vital resources and expertise and we have been rolling out relevant initiatives from time to time. These newly launched initiatives will address some key challenges faced by restaurants in their daily operations - be it improving sales through high quality images, optimizing operations with better kitchen setups, or driving high food hygiene standards.”