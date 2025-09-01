TikTok expands DMs with voice notes and media sharing

ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok is stepping up its messaging game with fresh updates that let users send voice notes and share multiple photos and videos through direct messages (DMs).
The company confirmed the rollout to TechCrunch on Friday, signalling its ambition to evolve from a short-form entertainment app into a full-fledged social communication platform.
With the new features, TikTok's DMs to support:
- Voice notes up to 60 seconds long, a format already embraced by WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage.
- Media sharing of up to nine images or videos in both one-to-one and group chats. Users can capture new content or choose from their camera roll, with editing options before sending.
The changes align TikTok's private messaging experience more closely with other top social platforms, making it a daily communication hub - especially for Gen Z, who favour quick, casual formats like voice notes.
Safety Features
TikTok emphasized saefty measures as part of the rollout. Users cannot send an image or video as their initial message request; they can only share TikTok content until a connection is established. Before sending personal photos or videos, users will also be reminded about privacy risks.
- Under 16: DMs remain unavailable.
- Ages 16-18: Automated systems will block nude or explicit images, preventing both sender and receiver from viewing them.
- Over 18: Users can choose to toggle the nude-detection safety feature on or off.
TikTok's Messaging Evolution
The feature rollout follows TikTok's steady investment in messaging tools. Last year, it launched group chats with up to 32 participants and introduced Creator Chat Rooms, dedicated spaces for creators and their communities.
The new features will roll out globally in the coming weeks.