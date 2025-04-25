            

Trash the Past! Tinder India’s ‘Move On’ truck sparks a bold way to heal

By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2025 2:56 PM
In a bold and cheeky twist on breakup culture, Tinder India has taken to the streets with its first-ever Ex-press Disposal Truck, a mobile breakup recovery unit designed to help singles literally and emotionally “dump” their ex baggage — quite literally.

The vibrant truck, part of Tinder India’s Move On campaign, rolled through the heart of Mumbai this week, inviting passersby to toss in everything from love letters and shared playlists to exes’ hoodies and photos. The vehicle, resembling a graffiti-covered garbage truck but pulsing with upbeat energy and neon vibes, quickly became both a street spectacle and a viral moment on social media.

The initiative taps into a broader shift in how young Indians are redefining relationships. According to Tinder, 82% of Indian users now prioritize mental well-being in their dating lives, and 77% assert they will not compromise on self-care or boundaries, even for love.

Heartbreak meets Street Art!

Parked in hotspots across Mumbai, the truck featured a playful “drop-off zone” where people could leave behind physical reminders of past relationships. The act, both symbolic and cathartic, drew curious onlookers, emotional confessions and plenty of selfie-takers.

With more Gen Z and millennial Indians navigating love on their own terms, Tinder’s Move On campaign hits a nerve, one that blends humor with healing. It encourages young people not to linger in relationships that no longer serve them, but to embrace closure with clarity and even joy.


First Published on Apr 25, 2025 2:56 PM

How it Works

