Rs 11 LPA campus hire laid off after product shutdown, shares emotional Reddit post

A young full-stack developer has shared an emotional account on Reddit after being laid off from a Fortune 500 company following the shutdown of a product, highlighting the pressure of job losses on sole earners from smaller towns. The techie, a 2023 graduate, informed users that the role was secured through campus placements with an annual salary of Rs 11 lakh and involved working as a full-stack developer. The post stated that the layoff has left the individual anxious and uncertain about next steps.

According to the Reddit post, the developer had not formally studied data structures and algorithms and instead relied on core engineering subjects and project work using React to secure the placement. The post further informed that the salary translated to a monthly income of around Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, which was sufficient to support the family, particularly given the individual’s background from a remote town.

The post drew widespread reactions from other Reddit users, many of whom empathised with the situation and shared their own experiences of sudden layoffs and the emotional strain of being the sole earning member of a household. Users stated that such job losses can be especially distressing when family responsibilities are involved and acknowledged that the emotional impact of layoffs is often underestimated.

(Disclaimer: This is a report based on user generated content on social media. Storyboard18 has not verified these claims and does not endorse them)

First Published on January 23, 2026, 16:29:34 IST