Trent Q2 FY26 revenue rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,002 crore

Trent Limited, a Tata Group company, reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue for the second quarter of FY26. The company’s revenue rose to Rs 5,002 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 4,260 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The retail major, which operates lifestyle chains such as Westside, Zudio, and Star Bazaar, recorded a 19% surge in revenue during the first half of FY26. Revenue for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 10,063 crore, up from Rs 8,488 crore in the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2025, Trent’s store portfolio comprised 261 Westside, 806 Zudio (including three in the UAE), and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts.
During Q2 FY26, the company added 13 Westside stores and 40 Zudio outlets. In the first half of FY26, Trent opened 12 Westside and 41 Zudio stores in H1 FY25, continuing its aggressive expansion across key markets.
Trent clocked a 20% rise in revenue in Quarter 1 of the fiscal year 2026. The fashion and lifestyle retail firm reported a standalone revenue of Rs 5,061 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 4,228 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Trent Ltd's sales have improved significantly in the last fiscal despite the multiple headwinds, including inflation and discretionary spending. In the fiscal year 2025, Trent's sales rose to Rs 17,624 crore compared to Rs 12,669 crore in the year-ago period.
India's fashion and lifestyle market is poised to grow at 10-12% CAGR to Rs 18 lakh crore by 2028, driven by evolving consumer preferences, global access, and digitalization.