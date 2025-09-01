TVS Motor sales jump 30% in August; Bajaj struggles in domestic market

TVS Motor Company reported a 30% growth in sales, recording 509,536 units in August 2025 compared to 391,588 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler sales grew 30%, rising from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 28%, increasing from 289,073 units to 368,862 units over the same period.

Motorcycle sales registered 30% growth, climbing from 170,486 units in August 2024 to 221,870 units in August 2025. Scooter sales rose 36%, from 163,629 units to 222,296 units.

Electric vehicle sales stood at 25,138 units in August 2025, compared to 24,779 units in August 2024.

The company’s total exports grew 35%, with sales rising from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheeler exports increased 36%, reaching 121,926 units compared to 89,768 units a year ago. Three-wheeler sales surged 47%, from 12,747 units in August 2024 to 18,748 units in August 2025.

By contrast, TVS competitor Bajaj Auto Limited reported a 12% decline in domestic two-wheeler sales in August 2025. According to a stock exchange filing, the Chetak scooter manufacturer sold 1,84,109 units in the domestic market, compared to 2,08,621 units in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales fell 37.8% to 96,247 units in July 2025. However, its two-wheeler exports rose 25% in August 2025 to 1,57,778 units, against 1,26,557 units in August 2024.