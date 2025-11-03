Women's World Cup win: Brands glow with pride as they celebrate India's victory

ADVERTISEMENT
In an iconic moment for India, the national women's team created history after winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title. The team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final match the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.
Entire India was coloured in celebrations as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly announced a Rs 51 crore reward for the players and support staff.
Brands were not far behind in congratulating the team on their victorious achievement. From YouTube India to Netflix India - brands came forth and congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their victory.
Check their posts here:
We saw years of efforts finally credited!???????? https://t.co/FlzuWqOizB— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) November 2, 2025
Conversations exploded 456.5% in just 24 hours on ????. Congrats on the epic triumph! ???? https://t.co/rqDSHbc8ES— X India (@XCorpIndia) November 3, 2025
Congratulations #TeamIndia ???????? pic.twitter.com/VrzuwJGJm9— Paytm (@Paytm) November 2, 2025
CHAMPIONS!— Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 3, 2025
Every cheer, every chase, every heart.
Worth it ???? pic.twitter.com/xahxQb00w2
Women in Blue just proved they’re the ultimate keepers ????#WomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvsSAW— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) November 2, 2025