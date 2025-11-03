Sora no longer fully free as OpenAI introduces paid credits

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has begun rolling out a new monetisation model for its Sora video generation app on iOS, moving away from the free access that users previously enjoyed. The company confirmed on Thursday that those who exceed their daily video generation limits will now have the option to buy additional credits directly within the app.
Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI, announced the update on X, saying the company had launched the ability for users to “buy extra gens in Sora.” Each pack, priced at $4 (around ₹350), provides 10 additional video generations, with no limit on how many bundles users can purchase.
we are launching the ability to buy extra gens in sora today. we are doing this for two main reasons:— Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) October 30, 2025
first, we have been quite amazed by how much our power users want to use sora, and the economics are currently completely unsustainable. we thought 30 free gens/day would be…
The change impacts all users — including those on free, ChatGPT Plus, and Teams plans — who will now be capped at 30 free generations per day. Pro subscribers will have access to up to 100 daily generations before needing to pay for extra credits. Once a user exhausts their quota, they will receive a prompt offering the $4 top-up to continue generating videos.
Peebles explained that the move stems from sustainability concerns, noting that offering unlimited free video creation had become increasingly difficult to maintain. He said the paid model would help OpenAI balance platform demand and support power users without compromising service quality.
The company also confirmed that it will further tighten daily generation limits in the coming months as part of its broader monetisation strategy. In addition, OpenAI is exploring paid options for Sora’s “Cameo” feature, which allows users to generate videos featuring real people or fictional characters using text-based prompts.
The shift marks a key moment in OpenAI’s expansion of its consumer-facing AI products, signalling a move toward sustainable commercial scaling while maintaining access for casual users.