Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore

Food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday posted its second quarter result for fiscal year 2025. The new-age firm's profit stood at Rs 176 crore in Q2 FY2025 down 30.4 percent from Rs 253 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal year.
However, on a year-on-year basis, Zomato's profit jumped by 388 percent.
Last fiscal (FY2024), Zomato posted a profit of Rs 36 crore in the September quarter.
In terms of advertisement expenses, Zomato spent Rs 343 crore between July and September 2024 as compared to Rs 303 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On consolidated basis, Zomato's ad expenses increased to Rs 412 crore.
The total income of Zomato saw a surge of 32% to Rs 2,420 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 1,825 crore in the same period last year.
Zomato's consolidated revenue from operation increased by 68.5 percent to Rs 4,799 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 2,848 crore in the same period in FY24.
Out of the total revenue of the quarter, food ordering and delivery comprised Rs 2,012 crore, followed by its B2B business Hyperpure at Rs 1,473 crore.
Blinkit's contribution to Zomato's total revenue stood at Rs 1,156 crore in Q2 FY25.
Blinkit's revenue has grown by 128% in the past one year. In Q2 2024, the quick commerce platform's revenue was Rs 505 crore.
Zomato's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal said that the Gross Order Volume (GOV) of the B2C businesses improved to 55 percent at Rs 17,670 crore in Q2 FY25. The quick commerce GOV grew 122 percent YoY while the food delivery GOV grew by 21 percent.
Separately, Zomato allocated 6.49 lakh equity shares under its ESOP PLan 2018, 3.12 Lakh equity shares under ESOP Plan 2021 and another 10.04 Lakh shares under ESOP Plan 2022.