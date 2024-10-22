            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • zomato-introduces-comprehensive-well-being-framework-for-delivery-partners-45599

      Zomato introduces comprehensive well-being framework for delivery partners

      Developed with inputs from worker rights experts and social organizations, the framework outlines five key areas of well-being, including earnings, safety, and growth opportunities. This initiative sets a potential benchmark for other gig platforms in India.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 22, 2024 12:04 PM
      Zomato introduces comprehensive well-being framework for delivery partners
      These areas are divided into nine actionable elements, ranging from earnings and payout timeliness to health and safety measures, financial inclusion, diversity, and career growth.

      Zomato, one of India's largest food delivery platforms, has introduced a comprehensive Delivery Partner Well-being Framework, aimed at addressing the holistic needs of its delivery partners.

      Developed in collaboration with worker rights advocates and industry bodies, the framework seeks to ensure the financial, social, physical, mental, and professional well-being of delivery personnel.

      The framework focuses on five core areas: financial stability, social support, physical health, mental well-being, and professional development.

      These areas are divided into nine actionable elements, ranging from earnings and payout timelines to health and safety measures, financial inclusion, diversity, and career growth.

      Each element is further broken down into specific sub-elements for deeper evaluation. For example, in the "payouts and earnings" section, Zomato has introduced mechanisms to ensure timely payments, streamlined access to tips, and collaboration with third-arty services for fuel and charging support.

      Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato, emphasized the exhaustive nature of the framework, noting that it was shaped by feedback from delivery partners and input from experts. "We believe this framework can serve as a blueprint for other gig-based platforms in India to evaluate their own initiatives," said Ranjan.

      Experts from various fields, such as Dr. Mukhtar Alam of Jan Pahal and Rameesh Kaisalam of Indiatech.ord, praised the initiative. They acknowledged its potential to influence policy discussions and shape a more sustainable gig economy.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 22, 2024 12:04 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Network18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers

      Network18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato to launch 'District' app in 4 weeks: Deepinder Goyal

      Zomato to launch 'District' app in 4 weeks: Deepinder Goyal

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore

      Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Flashback tales: Shah Rukh Khan as a surprising choice for Hyundai's blockbuster entry in 1998

      Flashback tales: Shah Rukh Khan as a surprising choice for Hyundai's blockbuster entry in 1998

      Brand Marketing

      Ola Electric responds to CCPA notice, claims 99% of complaints resolved

      Ola Electric responds to CCPA notice, claims 99% of complaints resolved

      Brand Marketing

      The Hyundai Journey: How South Korea's Chaebol became India's Automotive Icon

      The Hyundai Journey: How South Korea's Chaebol became India's Automotive Icon

      Brand Marketing

      PhonePe cuts 60 percent customer support staff to focus on AI powered solutions

      PhonePe cuts 60 percent customer support staff to focus on AI powered solutions