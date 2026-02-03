xAI launches Grok Imagine 1.0 with longer videos, improved audio and smarter prompts

A key improvement in Imagine 1.0 is enhanced audio functionality. Users can now add more expressive and emotional character voices, as well as background music that aligns naturally with scenes.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok Imagine 1.0, marking what it described as the platform’s biggest upgrade so far, with longer video generation, higher resolution output and significantly improved audio as it expands further into the fast-growing AI video market.

In a post on Monday, xAI informed that Grok Imagine 1.0 unlocks 10-second video generation, supports 720p resolution and delivers markedly better audio performance. The company also stated that the Imagine platform generated 1.245 billion videos in the past 30 days alone, highlighting strong usage.

Musk reshared the announcement, confirming that Grok Imagine version 1.0 is now available in wide release.

Grok Imagine version 1.0 is now in wide release https://t.co/8fkL4507gj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2026

The latest update allows users to generate videos of up to 10 seconds in length at 720p resolution, an upgrade from earlier versions that were limited to shorter clips and lower visual quality. xAI said the changes are aimed at producing smoother visuals and clearer outputs, making the videos more suitable for storytelling, social media use and creative projects.

A key improvement in Imagine 1.0 is enhanced audio functionality. Users can now add more expressive and emotional character voices, as well as background music that aligns naturally with scenes. xAI stated that the combination of voice and music is intended to make AI-generated videos feel more immersive and cinematic.

The company also informed that the model delivers a significant improvement in prompt following. Grok Imagine 1.0 can better understand detailed instructions and respond to follow-up prompts, allowing users to refine scenes or make adjustments without restarting the creative process. This, xAI said, is designed to make content creation more interactive and fluid.

According to xAI, the platform’s API model is also performing strongly on Artificial Analysis benchmarks, which assess the quality of AI-generated content. The company said the performance and recent usage figures indicate growing adoption as Grok Imagine continues to evolve.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 13:37:55 IST