Zydus Wellness Q3 FY26 ad spend nearly tripled to Rs 178 crore

Zydus Wellness on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 39 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 6 crore in the same quarter last year, even as revenue more than doubled on a year-on-year basis.

The FMCG company, which owns brands such as Horlicks, Complan, Nutralite and Everyuth, had posted a loss of Rs 52 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating a sequential narrowing of losses.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 964 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 462 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income stood at Rs 965 crore during the quarter.

However, expenses also rose sharply, with total expenditure increasing to Rs 1,000 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 455 crore in Q3 FY25. The Ahmedabad-based company’s advertising and promotional spend nearly tripled to Rs 178 crore, up from Rs 58 crore a year earlier.

Despite the net loss, EBITDA improved significantly, rising 312.2% year-on-year to Rs 61 crore, reflecting operating leverage and improved brand performance.

On the brand front, Sugar Free delivered a year-on-year margin improvement of 80 basis points, while Everyuth continued to lead its niche sub-segments, posting double-digit growth year-to-date in FY26. Nutralite also recorded double-digit growth, supported by a strong six-year compound annual growth rate and consistent performance across its portfolio.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 13:34:59 IST