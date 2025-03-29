'AI isn't one beast, but a many-headed hydra': Experts on how AI transforming marketing, FMCG, other sectors

In the rapidly evolving technology landscape, experts from diverse industries, including fintech, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and marketing, contended that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just "one beast," but a multifaceted force, akin to "many-headed hydra", that is indispensable across every aspect of the business to make things efficient and effective.

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025, Ajay Dang, President and Head of Marketing at UltraTech, noted that AI has enabled the company to provide services to millions of homes in a significantly shorter timeframe.

He also mentioned that AI has streamlined B2B marketing. "The true value lies in identifying the most critical needs within an organization and catering to them, and AI has made it easier to pinpoint such needs," he added.

According to Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology at Marico Ltd, the FMCG giant has deployed AI technology to enhance its supply chain planning, gain insights into market trends, and translate such trends into actionable product offerings.

Sundar Srinivasan, Vice President of Microsoft AI & Search believes that India has been one of the leading adopters of AI, yielding significant returns on both the bottom line, through cost saving, and the top line, by expanding reach and personalizing content. "I would say that personalization, especially in marketing, is an area where AI serves as a key enabler," he added.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Director, User Growth and CMO at Amazon Pay has witnessed rapid technological transformations across the telecom, FMCG, and fintech sectors. She advised marketers to adopt an "agile and nimble" approach to ensure long-term success.

"We have to create a lot of intimacy and affinity with new tools and mobilities, and cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead," she added.

Regarding the hyperlocalization of technology, Kedar Ravangave, EVP-Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank cautioned that banks must be mindful of how AI is utilized. He noted that hyperlocalization can be either "magic or surveillance," and its success hinges on consumer trust. "If consumers feel they are being watched, it won't work," he said.

"As long as AI remains an ally rather than an intruder, I think hyperlocalization will be effective", Ravangave said.

