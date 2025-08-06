Amazon partners with OpenAI to offer new AI models to customers

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon.com Inc. will now make OpenAI’s new open artificial intelligence models available to its customers, marking the first time the e-commerce and cloud computing giant has offered products from the leading AI startup. The partnership, announced on Tuesday, comes as Amazon seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive AI landscape.
The new models, which mimic human reasoning and are described as “open weight,” are designed for complex tasks such as writing code and looking up information online. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will offer these tools on its Bedrock and Sagemaker platforms, where they are well-suited for building advanced AI agents. This move follows global attention garnered by China's DeepSeek and its own open AI software.
The collaboration comes amid perceptions that Amazon is trailing its Big Tech peers in the AI race. CEO Andy Jassy has been positioning AWS as a one-stop shop for a variety of AI tools. The Bedrock platform, in particular, was built to simplify access to large language models from different companies, including Amazon's own.
Amazon has also heavily invested in rival AI startup Anthropic, committing up to $8 billion and offering its Claude models to clients. In a related development, Anthropic is set to release a new, more powerful version of its AI model, which it claims excels at coding, research, and data analysis.
Amazon's stock saw a 1.5% increase on the news, trading at 1:22 p.m. in New York. The partnership offers a positive signal after the company recently projected weaker-than-expected operating income for the current quarter and trailed its main cloud rivals in sales growth. During the second quarter, AWS revenue grew just over 17% to $30.9 billion, slightly surpassing analyst estimates.
Last year, Amazon appointed Matt Garman as the new CEO of its cloud division.