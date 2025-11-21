India's Labour Reforms: Youth workers must be paid during leave, says Govt

Workers will also receive wages aligned with the floor wage determined by the Central Government. (Image Source: Unsplash)

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced that the Centre’s latest labour overhaul—consolidating 29 existing laws into four labour codes—will also extend benefits to youth workers, with a guaranteed minimum wage for all.

Under the new framework, they must receive appointment letters, supporting social security, employment records, and greater formalisation of work. The ministry emphasised that worker exploitation is strictly prohibited, and wages must be paid during leave.

The youth workers will receive wages in accordance with the floor wage set by the Central Government.

The labour overhaul extends benefits across all sectors, including the media and entertainment industry. Overtime work beyond prescribed hours will now require the worker’s consent and must be compensated at no less than twice the normal wage rate for audio-visual and digital media workers—an important change for those often working extended production hours.

Additional provisions include free annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above, working-hour limits of eight to twelve hours per day (up to 48 hours per week), and bonus eligibility after completing 30 days of service in a year.

In a significant policy shift, women may now work night shifts across any sector, subject to their consent and employer-provided safety measures—lifting earlier restrictions on night work for women in several occupations.

The government has also mandated ESIC coverage for establishments with at least one employee engaged in hazardous work, while it remains voluntary for establishments employing fewer than ten people. According to the ministry, these reforms aim to modernise India’s labour regulations, strengthen worker welfare and protection, and align employment standards with evolving work practices across both traditional and digital industries.

