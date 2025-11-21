Google claims breakthrough as Android devices gain AirDrop compatibility

Users beyond the Pixel 10 series may need to wait before the capability becomes more broadly available.

Google has announced a significant development in cross-platform file sharing, revealing that Android devices can now exchange files with Apple products via AirDrop — and, notably, without any assistance from Apple. For years, AirDrop has been regarded as one of the defining advantages of the Apple ecosystem, enabling swift, seamless transfers between iPhones, iPads and Macs, while Android users were left outside the loop. Google’s own Quick Share existed, but it lacked interoperability with Apple’s system.

As reported by India Today, in a new blog post, Google confirmed that Quick Share now supports AirDrop functionality, initially rolling out to the Pixel 10 series before extending to other devices. The update enables users to share photos, documents and additional files directly between the two operating systems without relying on third-party applications. According to Google, Android users will now be able to share content with iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The process mirrors Apple’s existing workflow. To send a file from a Pixel 10 to an iPhone, the iPhone user must make their device discoverable to “Everyone” via AirDrop. Once visible in Quick Share, the Pixel user can select the device and transfer the file. Receiving an AirDrop on an Android device works in the same way: the Pixel 10 must be set to discoverable mode, enabling the iPhone user to send the file through AirDrop as usual.

Although the development appears at first glance to be the result of collaboration between the two tech giants, Google insists it achieved compatibility unilaterally. Company spokesperson Alex Moriconi told The Verge that Google managed the integration entirely through its own implementation. While Google did not approach Apple with the idea, it stated it remains open to cooperation in the future.

Addressing security concerns, the company maintains that the feature is safe and has undergone assessment by independent experts. A Google security post emphasised that the system does not rely on any workaround, instead establishing a direct peer-to-peer connection. As a result, data is never routed through external servers, content is not logged, and no additional information is collected.

Apple has yet to comment on Google’s move, leaving open questions about how the company will respond and whether wider Android support from other manufacturers will follow. Users beyond the Pixel 10 series may need to wait before the capability becomes more broadly available.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 5:29 PM