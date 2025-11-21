Today in AI | ChatGPT rolls out Group Chats | Jensen Huang on AI bubble | Perplexity launches Comet on Android

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI rolls out global group chats for all ChatGPT users

OpenAI has launched group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide, expanding access to those on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. The global rollout, announced on Thursday, follows a limited pilot last week in markets including Japan and New Zealand.

Perplexity launches Comet AI browser on Android, bringing desktop features to mobile

Perplexity, the AI search startup, has released its Comet browser on Android, bringing the majority of its desktop functionality to mobile users. The browser, first introduced on desktop in July, is built around AI-powered search and task handling.

OpenAI partners with Foxconn to build next-generation AI hardware

OpenAI has entered into a collaboration with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) to design and manufacture hardware for data centres in the United States, marking the latest move by the ChatGPT maker to expand the infrastructure required to support increasingly powerful AI systems, as per a report by Mint.c

Jensen Huang dismisses AI bubble concerns, says Nvidia sees a fundamental computing shift

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has dismissed concerns of an AI bubble, setting out a three-point argument to explain why he believes the industry’s rapid expansion is grounded in structural change rather than hype.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 5:41 PM