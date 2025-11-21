Nestlé EVP Sanjay Bahadur set to retire at end of 2025

Sanjay Bahadur, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, will be retiring at the end of December 2025 after a distinguished career of more than 40 years at Nestlé.

Read More: Nestlé India MD Manish Tiwary bets on brand investments, manufacturing scale-up for growth

He held various roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China during his tenure. In his current position, Bahadur was responsible for portfolio management, the identification and execution of M&A transactions, as well as venture funds, external partnerships and licensing agreements.

Read More: Nestlé to cut 16,000 jobs globally as new CEO pushes efficiency amid sales growth

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé, commented, "On behalf of everyone at the company, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Sanjay for his many contributions to Nestlé. He consistently demonstrated uncompromising integrity and a humble approach to leadership, fostering trust and collaboration across the organization. We wish him all the best for this next chapter.”

Following Bahadur’s retirement, the M&A function will report to CFO Anna Manz.

Read More: Nestle India's Out-of-Home business grows at double-digit rates in Q1 FY26

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 4:10 PM