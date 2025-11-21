Oracle India Marketing Chief Geetu Bhatnagar steps down

Geetu Bhatnagar began her career at Autodoor Industries before moving to Telstra. She later joined Compaq Computer Corporation as Head of Government Business and subsequently moved to Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Director – Public Sector Sales.

Geetu Bhatnagar, who led Oracle India as Head of Marketing, has stepped down from her position.

During her tenure at Oracle India, she planned and executed marketing initiatives across all lines of business for Oracle’s Data and AI offerings on Cloud. She also created frameworks for ISV and Partner Marketing, expanding Oracle’s presence in Japan and the Asia Pacific region. In addition, she led global anchor programs and demand-generation initiatives through digital and immersive campaigns.

Bhatnagar began her career at Autodoor Industries before moving to Telstra. She later joined Compaq Computer Corporation as Head of Government Business and subsequently moved to Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Director – Public Sector Sales.

At Microsoft, as Senior Director – Enterprise Marketing Lead, she oversaw commercial marketing for enterprise, mid-market, and public-sector customers in India. She worked on competitive campaigns and go-to-market strategies focused on revenue growth and market share. She also led the “reimagining the enterprise” theme, supporting the launch of products including Azure, Windows 8, Windows Phone, SQL Server and Office 365.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 6:53 PM