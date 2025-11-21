Swiggy expands ‘Food on Train’ to 122 stations, extends pre-order to 4 days

They were also ordered to refund the 146-rupee cost of the sandwich with 12 per cent annual interest from the date of the order until payment is realised.

Swiggy on Friday announced the expansion of its ‘Food on Train’ service to 122 railway stations across India. Newly added stations include Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Alwar (Rajasthan), Kozhikode (Kerala), Khurda Road (Odisha), Yesvantpur (Karnataka), and Gonda (Uttar Pradesh). The platform has also extended its pre-order window from 24 hours to 96 hours (four days).

According to Swiggy, Biryani was the most-ordered dish on trains, followed by Masala Dosa and Burgers during the festive season. Other traveller favourites included Pav Bhaji, Margherita Pizza, and Corn Chaat. Around 35% of all Food on Train customers during the festive season added a sweet to their order, with top picks such as Triple Chocomelt Waffle, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Gulab Jamun, Biscoff Cheesecake Jar, Rasgulla, and Black Forest Pastry.

Popular brands among train travellers included Haldiram’s, Paradise Biryani, A2B, Hotel Aryaas, Annai Restaurant, Rominus Pizza & Burger, and McDonald’s.

“With our network now spanning 122 stations and an updated 4-day pre-booking window, we’re making it even easier for travellers to plan their meals, enjoy trusted local favourites, and make every journey feel a little more like home,” said Deepak Maloo, VP – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy.

Regional cuisine preferences also varied. Travellers in the North preferred dishes like Biryani, Aloo Paratha and Red Paprika Pizza. In the South, breakfast orders dominated with favourites such as Dosa, Curd Rice, Pongal, Poori Sabzi and Idli. Eastern travellers leaned towards Thalis and rice bowls, while Western customers chose street-food classics like Pav Bhaji and Vada Pav.

Among trains, the highest festive-time orders came from the Garib Rath Express (Chennai–Delhi), Seshadri Express, Sabari Superfast Express, and Kerala Express.

Swiggy rolled out Food on Train service in September this year.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 4:55 PM