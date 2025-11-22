Reliance Foundation wins Best Corporate Promoting Sports at FICCI’s India Sports Awards 2025

Reliance Foundation received the "Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance" award at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2025 on Friday. Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, accepted the recognition.

Ambani expressed gratitude to FICCI during the acceptance speech. She noted an increase in sports participation across India over the last decade. Ambani highlighted success by athletes at international competitions, specifically noting achievements by women.

"When our girls play, every girl child, every woman wins. When our youth wins, India rises," Ambani stated.

She reiterated the commitment of Reliance Foundation to rights for sport and education. Ambani predicted growth for the sector in the coming decade. She called for collaboration between the government, corporations, and organizations like FICCI to establish India as a "global multi-sporting powerhouse."

Ambani characterized this support for athletes as "nation-building through sport."

First Published on Nov 22, 2025 3:16 PM