Samsung takes dig at Apple as iPhone 17 launches

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 17 at its “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September has ignited a flurry of online reactions — and rival Samsung has seized the moment to deliver a sharp dig.
Samsung Mobile US took to X (formerly Twitter) to reshare a 2022 post mocking Apple’s reluctance to launch a foldable phone. Quoting its earlier tweet, “Let us know it when it folds,” Samsung added the line: “#iCant believe this is still relevant.”
The electronics giant also engaged directly with commentary on Apple’s launch. Responding to a post by American tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Samsung quipped: “Actual innovation > hype #iCant.”
#iCant believe this is still relevant. ???? https://t.co/s6SFaLTRSJ— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025
The hashtag has since become Samsung’s rallying cry in a series of posts related to Apple’s new devices.
Apple loyalists were quick to defend the brand, with some dismissing Samsung’s mockery. One user replied, “Stay relevant for the next decade.” Another joked, “Even we can’t believe folding phones are relevant.”
Others were more pointed, recalling Samsung’s own product pivots. “Remember when y’all said u wouldn’t remove headphone jacks — where they at?” one asked.
Despite the trolling, Apple’s latest devices have attracted attention for their technical upgrades. The iPhone 17 features a larger, brighter ProMotion display with triple the scratch resistance, faster charging, an A19 chip for stronger performance, and an improved 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera alongside a new Centre Stage-enabled front camera.
At the same event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Apple’s vice-president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, called the iPhone 17 a “fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last.”