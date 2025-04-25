Apple to shift assembly of all US-sold iPhones to India by 2025

Apple is planning to move the assembly of all iPhones sold in the United States to India by as early as next year, according to a report by the Financial Times. The development comes days after Moneycontrol cited senior Indian officials suggesting that India could become a major manufacturing base for Apple’s US-bound exports, given the rising cost advantages over China.

“Apple could likely use India to manufacture for the United States as it is going to be cheaper than China,” one official told Moneycontrol on 22 April. “Relevant ministries are also evaluating the potential impact if the US were to ask Apple to shift manufacturing domestically — including how it would affect pricing, exports, and manufacturing capacity,” the official added.

The final decision will depend on how quickly India’s supply chain can scale, and how ongoing US-China trade talks evolve. Former US President Donald Trump has long urged Apple to move production away from China, and recently confirmed that tariff discussions with Beijing are underway.

India’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain Apple’s contract manufacturers are already scaling up in India. Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru is expected to be fully operational within weeks, with a peak capacity of producing 20 million units annually. India now accounts for nearly 20% of global iPhone assembly, with production worth $22 billion recorded over the past year, according to Bloomberg.

India is also playing a larger role in Apple's domestic and export strategy. In Q1 2025, iPhone shipments from India topped 3 million units—the highest-ever first-quarter volume for the country.

“Surpassing 3 million units in Q1 2025, Apple is set for its strongest first-quarter sales in India, driven by affordability schemes such as no-cost EMIs, cashback offers, and e-tailer discounts,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager at IDC.

Research firm Counterpoint projects Apple to maintain a 10–15% year-on-year growth rate in India in 2025, indicating strong local demand alongside its expanding export footprint.