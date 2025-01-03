Apple's $95 million settlement case: iPhone users may receive up to $20 each

Apple Inc. will have to pay $95 million in cash to settle a lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri violated users' privacy.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, several Apple iPhone users have complained that the Cupertino and California-based company recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally. They alleged that Apple shared those conversations with third parties, including advertisers.

The mobile device users said that when they spoke about Air Jordan and Olive Garden restaurants, it automatically triggered advertisements for those products. Another plaintiff said he received ads of surgical treatment when he held a private conversation with his doctor.

The charges against Apple contradict the company's long-running commitment to protecting the privacy of its users.

Apple Inc. has not acknowledged any wrongdoing so far. The lawyers have proposed scheduling a 14 February court hearing in Oakland to review the terms.

According to the Associated Press, if the settlement is approved then millions of Apple customers, who owned iPhones between 14 September 2014 and 31 December 2024 could file a claim. Each Apple iPhone customer may get up to $20 per Siri-equipped device covered by the settlement, though the payment amount could change, depending upon the volume of claims. Eligible consumers will be limited to seeking compensation on a maximum of five devices.

Besides, the attorneys who file the lawsuit against Apple may seek up to $29.6 million from the settlement fund to cover their fees and other expenses.