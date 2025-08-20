            

Online Gaming Bill, 2025: All sections key takeaways

The Lok Sabha cleared the Gaming Bill, a landmark move that seeks to bring sweeping changes to India’s online gaming ecosystem.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet earlier in the day. Tabled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the bill seeks to outlaw online real-money gaming platforms and grants authorities the power to conduct searches and make arrests without a warrant. It also authorizes the central government to extend investigations into online gaming activities to “any place,” including computer systems, servers and communication devices.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Gaming Bill, a landmark move that seeks to bring sweeping changes to India’s online gaming ecosystem. The Bill also aims to regulate e-sports, educational and social gaming while imposing a blanket ban on online money games that involve monetary stakes. It will be debated in the Rajya Sabha and, once it secures Presidential assent, become law.

Here is a section-by-section summary of the Gaming bill.

Chapter I: Preliminary

1. Title, Extent, Commencement

Called The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Extends across India and also applies to offshore online money gaming services targeting Indian users.

Comes into effect on a date notified by the central government.

2. Definitions

Online game: Any game played on digital/electronic devices.

Online money game: Any game (skill, chance, or hybrid) involving money/stakes with the promise of winnings.

E-sport: Competitive, skill-based, rule-governed digital games without betting.

Online social game: Non-stake-based, educational, recreational, or entertainment-focused games.

Clearly excludes e-sports and social games from the definition of online money games.

Chapter II: Development and Recognition

3. Recognition of e-sports

E-sports recognised as legitimate competitive sports.

Govt to promote training centres, innovation, research, and public engagement.

4. Development of online social games

Govt to support creation and access to safe, age-appropriate, non-wager-based social games.

Encourage digital literacy and coordination with educational institutions.

Chapter III: Prohibition

5. Blanket Ban on Online Money Gaming

Completely bans offering, operating, facilitating, or promoting online money games.

6. Ban on Advertisement

Prohibits advertising or indirectly promoting any online money gaming services, including celebrity endorsements.

7. Ban on Fund Transfers

No bank/financial institution may process payments related to online money gaming.

Chapter IV: Regulatory Authority

8. Establishment of Authority

Central Govt to set up or designate an Authority to:

Categorise games as money or non-money games.

Register online games.

Issue codes, guidelines, and handle complaints.

Chapter V: Offences & Penalties

9. Penalties

Offering online money games: Up to 3 years in jail or ₹1 crore fine or both.

Advertising: Up to 2 years in jail or ₹50 lakh fine or both.

Processing payments: Same as offering.

Repeat offences: Higher minimum punishments, up to 5 years & ₹2 crore.

10. Cognizable and Non-Bailable

Offences under Sections 5 and 7 are cognizable and non-bailable.

11. Corporate Liability

Directors and managers liable unless they prove lack of knowledge/due diligence.

12. Non-Compliance with Authority

Penalty up to ₹10 lakh, cancellation of registration or platform ban.

Chapter VI: Miscellaneous

13. Compliance

All platforms must follow Central Government orders.

14. Blocking Power

Non-compliant platforms/content may be blocked under IT Act provisions (Section 69A).

15. Investigation Powers

Central Govt may authorise officers to investigate offences.

16. Search & Seizure

Authorised officers can search any premises (including digital spaces) and arrest without a warrant.

17. Good Faith Clause

No legal action for acts done in good faith under the Act.

18. Overriding Effect

This Act overrides other laws in case of conflict.

19. Power to Make Rules

Central Government empowered to make rules for implementation.

20. Power to Remove Difficulties

Government can issue clarifications within 2 years of enactment.


