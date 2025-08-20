Online Gaming Bill, 2025: All sections key takeaways

ADVERTISEMENT
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet earlier in the day. Tabled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the bill seeks to outlaw online real-money gaming platforms and grants authorities the power to conduct searches and make arrests without a warrant. It also authorizes the central government to extend investigations into online gaming activities to “any place,” including computer systems, servers and communication devices.
The Lok Sabha cleared the Gaming Bill, a landmark move that seeks to bring sweeping changes to India’s online gaming ecosystem. The Bill also aims to regulate e-sports, educational and social gaming while imposing a blanket ban on online money games that involve monetary stakes. It will be debated in the Rajya Sabha and, once it secures Presidential assent, become law.
Here is a section-by-section summary of the Gaming bill.
Chapter I: Preliminary
1. Title, Extent, Commencement
Called The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
Extends across India and also applies to offshore online money gaming services targeting Indian users.
Comes into effect on a date notified by the central government.
2. Definitions
Online game: Any game played on digital/electronic devices.
Online money game: Any game (skill, chance, or hybrid) involving money/stakes with the promise of winnings.
E-sport: Competitive, skill-based, rule-governed digital games without betting.
Online social game: Non-stake-based, educational, recreational, or entertainment-focused games.
Clearly excludes e-sports and social games from the definition of online money games.
Chapter II: Development and Recognition
3. Recognition of e-sports
E-sports recognised as legitimate competitive sports.
Govt to promote training centres, innovation, research, and public engagement.
4. Development of online social games
Govt to support creation and access to safe, age-appropriate, non-wager-based social games.
Encourage digital literacy and coordination with educational institutions.
Chapter III: Prohibition
5. Blanket Ban on Online Money Gaming
Completely bans offering, operating, facilitating, or promoting online money games.
6. Ban on Advertisement
Prohibits advertising or indirectly promoting any online money gaming services, including celebrity endorsements.
7. Ban on Fund Transfers
No bank/financial institution may process payments related to online money gaming.
Chapter IV: Regulatory Authority
8. Establishment of Authority
Central Govt to set up or designate an Authority to:
Categorise games as money or non-money games.
Register online games.
Issue codes, guidelines, and handle complaints.
Chapter V: Offences & Penalties
9. Penalties
Offering online money games: Up to 3 years in jail or ₹1 crore fine or both.
Advertising: Up to 2 years in jail or ₹50 lakh fine or both.
Processing payments: Same as offering.
Repeat offences: Higher minimum punishments, up to 5 years & ₹2 crore.
10. Cognizable and Non-Bailable
Offences under Sections 5 and 7 are cognizable and non-bailable.
11. Corporate Liability
Directors and managers liable unless they prove lack of knowledge/due diligence.
12. Non-Compliance with Authority
Penalty up to ₹10 lakh, cancellation of registration or platform ban.
Chapter VI: Miscellaneous
13. Compliance
All platforms must follow Central Government orders.
14. Blocking Power
Non-compliant platforms/content may be blocked under IT Act provisions (Section 69A).
15. Investigation Powers
Central Govt may authorise officers to investigate offences.
16. Search & Seizure
Authorised officers can search any premises (including digital spaces) and arrest without a warrant.
17. Good Faith Clause
No legal action for acts done in good faith under the Act.
18. Overriding Effect
This Act overrides other laws in case of conflict.
19. Power to Make Rules
Central Government empowered to make rules for implementation.
20. Power to Remove Difficulties
Government can issue clarifications within 2 years of enactment.