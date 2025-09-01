Apple opens third India store in Bengaluru ahead of iPhone 17 launch

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has expanded its retail footprint in India with the launch of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, its first store in South India and third in the country. The opening comes just weeks before the anticipated launch of the iPhone 17.
The new flagship joins Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and the Apple Store online. Located in Bengaluru, widely recognised as India’s technology capital, Apple Hebbal will serve as a hub for customers to explore the company’s full product line, receive personalised support, and take part in free Today at Apple learning sessions.
To mark the grand opening on 1 September, Apple invited journalists for an exclusive preview. Customers can also download special Apple Hebbal wallpapers and stream a curated Apple Music playlist featuring Bengaluru artists.
“We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple.”
At Apple Hebbal, visitors can try the latest devices, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip family, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. Accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag are also available. Customers can book one-on-one shopping sessions, collect online orders through Apple Pickup, and receive support at the Genius Bar.
The store is staffed by 70 team members from 15 states across India, trained to assist with financing options, trade-ins, switching to iOS, and personalised setups. Like other recent Apple outlets, the Bengaluru store is powered entirely by renewable energy and operates on a carbon-neutral basis.
Apple Hebbal will also host daily Today at Apple sessions, ranging from photography and drawing with iPad to tutorials on Apple Intelligence. Group bookings will be available for families, students and businesses looking to learn or collaborate together.