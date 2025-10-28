Today in AI | OpenAI may introduce ads | OpenAI to give free ChatGPT Go access | New AI features on Pinterest

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
OpenAI offers free access to ChatGPT Go in India to boost user growth
OpenAI is stepping up its expansion in India by offering free access to its AI model, ChatGPT Go, starting from 4 November, the company announced in a statement. The move marks a strategic effort to capture a larger share of India’s rapidly growing AI user base — the company’s second-largest market globally.
OpenAI may soon introduce ads in ChatGPT, potentially based on user conversations
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to introduce advertising within ChatGPT, marking a significant shift in the chatbot’s business model. According to a new report from The Information, the company is exploring ways to display ads informed by ChatGPT’s memory feature—the same system that personalises responses based on what the AI remembers about each user.
Nano Banana prompts for the viral 'Handshake with younger self' trend; make stunning images on AI
If you have been scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, chances are you have come across the viral “handshake with your younger self” videos taking over social media feeds. The trend has captivated users across platforms, featuring people shaking hands with a younger version of themselves — a visual metaphor for nostalgia, growth, and self-reflection.
Pinterest introduces new AI features to make boards more personal and shoppable
Pinterest has announced a series of AI-powered upgrades designed to make its boards more personalised and engaging. The company revealed on Monday that the new features include “Styled for you”, an AI-driven collage tool that helps users create outfits from their saved fashion Pins, and “Boards made for you”, a new category of AI-curated boards tailored to individual tastes, reported TechCrunch.