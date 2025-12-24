Today in AI | India leads in workplace Gen AI | Mozilla to add ‘AI kill switch’ to Firefox after backlash

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

India leads global peers in workplace Gen AI adoption, EY survey shows

India is outperforming global peers in the effective use of generative artificial intelligence at work, with employees reporting stronger gains in productivity, decision-making and quality of output, according to a new survey by EY.

Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms blocking rival AI chatbots

Italy’s antitrust authority AGCM on Wednesday ordered Meta Platforms to suspend contractual terms that could exclude rival AI chatbots from operating on WhatsApp, as it continues to investigate the US technology group for suspected abuse of a dominant market position, according to a Reuters report.

Mozilla to add ‘AI kill switch’ to Firefox after user backlash over AI integration

Mozilla is set to introduce a complete opt-out option for artificial intelligence features in its Firefox browser, responding to growing user concerns around privacy, data retention, and the increasing role of AI in everyday software.

Satya Nadella keeps executives out of new AI meetings as Microsoft accelerates AI push

Microsoft is overhauling the way it drives its artificial intelligence strategy, beginning with a major shift in how information flows to the top. Chief executive Satya Nadella has introduced a new weekly “AI accelerator” meeting that deliberately excludes senior executives from presenting, placing engineers and technical staff at the centre of discussions.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 5:47 PM