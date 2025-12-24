Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms blocking rival AI chatbots

Europe’s tougher regulatory stance, in contrast with a more lenient approach in the United States, has prompted pushback from the technology industry and drawn criticism from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Italy’s antitrust authority AGCM on Wednesday ordered Meta Platforms to suspend contractual terms that could exclude rival AI chatbots from operating on WhatsApp, as it continues to investigate the US technology group for suspected abuse of a dominant market position, according to a Reuters report.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the decision was fundamentally flawed and informed that the emergence of AI chatbots had placed pressure on systems that were not designed to support them, adding that the company would appeal against the order.

The move marks the latest regulatory action by European authorities against major technology firms, as the European Union seeks to strike a balance between supporting the sector and curbing its growing market influence.

AGCM stated that Meta’s conduct appeared capable of restricting output, market access or technical development in the AI chatbot services market, potentially harming consumers.

The Italian regulator had opened an investigation into Meta in July over suspected abuse of a dominant position linked to WhatsApp and widened the probe in November to include updated contractual terms governing the messaging app’s business platform.

The watchdog informed that the contractual conditions in question could completely exclude Meta AI’s competitors in the AI chatbot services market from accessing the WhatsApp platform.

EU antitrust regulators launched a parallel investigation into Meta last month over the same allegations, Reuters reported.

Europe’s tougher regulatory stance, in contrast with a more lenient approach in the United States, has prompted pushback from the technology industry and drawn criticism from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

AGCM stated that it was coordinating with the European Commission to ensure that Meta’s conduct was addressed in the most effective manner.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 5:29 PM