Canada's Competition Bureau takes legal action against Google over online ad practices

ADVERTISEMENT
The Canadian Competition Bureau is suing Google over alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the online advertising sector, according to reports.
The Bureau has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal, seeking a ruling that would compel Google to sell two of its key ad tech tools and impose penalties to ensure compliance with Canadian competition laws.
The case, filed on Thursday, accuses Google of using its dominant position in the online advertising market to suppress competition. The Competition Bureau's investigation, which began in 2020, found that Google had abused its market power in Canada's ad tech industry.
Google, the largest provider of online advertising services in the country, is being accused of actions designed to preserve and strengthen its dominance.
In response, Google has denied the allegations, asserting that the ad tech market remains highly competitive, with a wide array of choices available to both buyers and sellers.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of similar antitrust actions in the U.S. and Europe, where Google has also faced scrutiny over its role in the advertising ecosystem.
In Canada, the Competition Bureau is seeking a court order that would not only force Google to divest some of its ad technology but also impose penalties to prevent future violations of the country's competition laws.