Godrej Enterprises Group earmarks Rs 1200 cr investment in tech, digital skills

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), which includes Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates, has earmarked an investment of over Rs 1,200 plus crore towards investing in new digital solutions and technology platforms over the next 3-5 years, including strategic digital platforms, AI, and generative AI technologies across business units.
The objective is to achieve a seamless customer experience across its businesses.
The design-led engineering group is transforming customer experience across products, solutions and services by anchoring the customer journey firmly in a digital-first environment to drive sustainable growth across its businesses.
Nyrika Holkar, executive director, Godrej Enterprise Group, said, “With a consumer base of over 1.1 billion, we are committed to redefining how customers interact with us. Our vision is to create a customer-first ecosystem that offers a unified experience that helps foster deeper relationships with our stakeholders.
With cutting-edge digital and AI tools, extensive skills training, and unwavering commitment to transformation, we want to shape the future of customer experience.”
The GEG customer experience roadmap was recently unveiled at a Digital Conclave hosted at the GEG headquarters in Mumbai.
The first step towards the transformation is focusing on a ‘one-customer’ view that brings all customer interactions across businesses into a single database. Key initiatives like unique customer IDs and Service Transformation Program will help drive a unified customer experience.
Integrating this approach with advanced data analytics to map best practices in service, plan for product development strategies and allow a deeper understanding of the global needs of the market.
The introduction of AI into customer service is said to be a game changer in customer experience from response timelines to resource efficiency.
At Interio furniture outlets, offline and online, generative AI-based chatbots will guide the customers through their product selection journey in a more optimal manner, the company said.
Vijay Balakrishnan, chief digital and information officer, said, “GEG is transitioning from a multichannel to a seamless omnichannel strategy, creating a unified ecosystem where personalisation, operational efficiency, and AI-powered insights redefine the customer experience.
We are also expanding its e-commerce footprint, to cater to digitally savvy consumers while refining service operations for a smooth post-purchase experience.”
To achieve its digital transformation goals, GEG is focused on enhancing organisational capabilities and elevating employee skills, with over 600,000 hours of training planned across key functions such as sales, service, marketing, and enabling areas like finance, legal, HR, IT, product design, and testing.
This initiative ensures that employees not only stay relevant in the digital era but also experience continuous growth and development. This commitment to upskilling is a critical part of GEG's broader digital transformation journey.