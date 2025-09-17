What people really use ChatGPT for: Research reveals it is more personal assistant than coding tool

ADVERTISEMENT
ChatGPT has become far more than just a chatbot for coding or office tasks. New research shows that the AI is increasingly being used as a personal companion and guide, with the majority of conversations focused on everyday, non-work-related matters.
The findings come from a joint study by OpenAI and the National Bureau of Economic Research, which analysed over 1.5 million ChatGPT conversations. The results reveal that while early adoption of the tool was tied closely to work and programming, its core use today centres on personal support, advice, and writing help.
Three main uses
The study identifies three dominant categories of use: Practical Guidance, Seeking Information, and Writing. Together, these account for most user interactions.
Breaking this down further, the report defines three types of actions:
“Asking” – requests for advice, clarification or information – represents nearly half of all conversations (49%).
“Doing” – task-oriented actions such as drafting essays, business documents, or code – accounts for 40%.
“Expressing” – personal reflection and creative exploration – makes up the remaining 11%.
This suggests users most value ChatGPT as a digital advisor, while coding and technical work remain relatively niche activities.
Personal over professional
Perhaps the most striking finding is the shift away from professional use. While work-related conversations have grown steadily, non-work use has expanded much faster and now accounts for over 70% of interactions. This reflects how people increasingly see ChatGPT as a tool for personal life management, creativity, and even emotional support.
The trend also ties into the controversies seen after the release of GPT-5, when some users voiced emotional attachment to ChatGPT’s virtual personalities. The research indicates that such attachments are rooted in widespread use of the tool as a “partner” or personal assistant, rather than a workplace utility.
Global adoption patterns
The study further highlights how adoption is spreading unevenly. Usage of ChatGPT is growing four times faster in lower- and middle-income countries than in wealthier ones. Affordable premium options, such as ChatGPT Go in India, are driving this expansion and helping build a broader, more loyal user base.
As AI assistants become embedded in everyday routines worldwide, ChatGPT appears to be evolving less as a workplace productivity engine and more as an all-purpose digital confidant.