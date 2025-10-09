Google may bring Nano Banana AI tool to Android apps, including Lens and Search

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is reportedly preparing to expand its popular Nano Banana AI image-generation tool across multiple Android services, including Google Lens, Circle to Search, and AI Mode in Search, according to hints found in the company’s app code.
Launched in August as part of the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, Nano Banana has quickly become a user favourite, completing over 200 million edits in just weeks. Users have praised the tool for its ability to edit photos, create figurines, and restore old images with simple text prompts, fuelling viral social media trends.
Evidence of the integration was discovered in version 16.40.18.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android. In Google Lens, a new “Create” button, marked with Nano Banana’s distinctive banana logo, has appeared in the navigation bar. This will allow users to capture images and apply desired edits directly within the interface.
The code also hints at a similar integration in Circle to Search, showing a “Create” option in the menu above selected parts of images. However, this feature is currently non-functional and appears to be in early development stages.
Nano Banana is also expected to appear in AI Mode for Search, where a beta version revealed a refreshed prompt box including a “Create images” option, aligning with Google’s description of the tool in Gemini.
Although Google has yet to officially confirm the rollout, Rajan Patel, Vice President of Engineering for Search and co-founder of Lens, fuelled speculation by resharing the Android Authority report on X with the cryptic message: “keep your ???? peeled ????.”
Previous reports also suggested potential Nano Banana integration with Google Photos, indicating that the tool may eventually be available across Google’s wider ecosystem. If fully implemented, Nano Banana will bring AI-powered image editing to a much broader Android user base, making creative photo editing faster and more accessible.