Jimmy Kimmel returns on air after Disney suspension, defends political satire

ADVERTISEMENT
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves on Wednesday after a six-day suspension by ABC, following backlash over his comments on the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk.
Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, Kimmel said his remarks were “intentionally and maliciously mischaracterized” by critics.
The controversy erupted after Kimmel’s September 17 show, in which he suggested that supporters of former President Donald Trump were eager to portray Kirk’s alleged assassin “as anything other than one of them” to score political points.
Conservative critics condemned the remarks, prompting Disney to temporarily pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also weighed in, accusing Kimmel of misleading viewers and warning local stations about compliance.
Kimmel described his suspension as an opportunity to reflect. “It helped me think everything through, and it helped me just kind of understand where everyone was coming from. I can sometimes be reactionary. I can sometimes be aggressive, and I can sometimes be unpleasant,” he said.
Upon his return, Kimmel told Disney executives he would focus on the “spirit” of his commentary rather than specific lines.
During the show, he received a standing ovation and defended political satire against “bullying” from Trump and his administration. Choking up, Kimmel added, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it.”