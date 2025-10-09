Sameer Wankhede questions intent behind SRK chats leak amid defamation case against Red Chillies

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat with Shah Rukh Khan, clarifying that the messages were part of court submissions and questioning why they would be “leaked” online.
Hindustan Times reported that Wankhede said that there was a writ petition which he had filed before the Bombay High Court. In that writ he had to present some evidence in front of the court. "So why will I 'leak' it? I will bring it to the Hon’ble Court. What is my motive in ‘leaking’ those things?,” he said.
The WhatsApp chats in question date back to May 2023, shortly after Aryan Khan’s arrest, when Wankhede had attached them to a Rs 25 crore extortion case against the actor.
In the messages, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly pleaded for his son’s well-being and requested leniency in his treatment. Wankhede emphasized that these chats were part of official court records and supplemented by a 65B certificate, making any claims of leaking unfounded.
Meanwhile, Wankhede has filed a civil defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The former NCB officer claims the show portrays him in a “false, malicious, and defamatory” manner, undermining his professional reputation.
The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Red Chillies and other respondents, asking them to file a reply within seven days, with Wankhede to submit a rejoinder within three days.
The case is listed for hearing on October 30, while the court declined to grant any interim relief.
