GDAI forms policy secretariat as India prepares for Online Gaming Act implementation

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has announced the establishment of its Policy Secretariat in Delhi NCR, marking a major milestone for India’s video gaming industry. The Secretariat aims to serve as a unified industry voice that will engage closely with central and state governments to develop supportive, innovation-driven policies for the fast-growing gaming ecosystem.

This development comes at a crucial juncture, following the recent passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 in Parliament. With the government’s renewed focus on nurturing India’s digital entertainment economy, the new body is expected to play a key role in shaping the country’s regulatory landscape for video games and online interactive media.

Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson of GDAI, welcomed the move, describing it as a “progressive step” toward structured policy engagement between the industry and government.

“We welcome the government’s progressive step in establishing a national-level regulatory authority and recognizing online social games as a distinct category under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting,” said Sridhar. “The GDAI Policy Secretariat will work closely with the government to shape globally aligned, innovation-friendly regulations that empower startups, promote exports, and position India as a global hub for culturally rich and responsible video game development.”

He also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for its continued support and guidance in helping advance India’s gaming ecosystem.

As India’s largest organization representing game developers, GDAI has consistently advocated for policy frameworks that support growth, safeguard studios, and promote a sustainable industry ecosystem. The new Secretariat will act as a bridge between policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders, ensuring that the diverse segments of India’s gaming community — from large studios to indie developers and mobile-first creators — benefit from an enabling environment.

In a strategic appointment, GDAI has named Hemant Coomar as Director, Government Affairs & Public Policy to lead the Policy Secretariat. With over three decades of cross-sector experience across manufacturing, telecom, and power transmission, Hemant has previously collaborated with several leading corporates and industry bodies. He was instrumental in the rollout of the Aadhaar-based eKYC customer acquisition process for telecom operators — a reform that revolutionized customer onboarding in the sector.

Commenting on his new role, Hemant said the formation of the Policy Secretariat represents a defining moment for India’s gaming landscape.

“The establishment of the GDAI Policy Secretariat marks a significant step toward shaping a progressive and globally competitive gaming ecosystem in India,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure clear recognition of online social games as distinct from online money games and esports, while advocating for proportionate, globally aligned regulation that encourages innovation rather than restricts it.”

Beyond regulatory advocacy, the Secretariat will also focus on clarifying policy definitions around virtual items, in-game economies, and online stakes to avoid misclassification of legitimate video games. It will champion due process in enforcement actions and promote responsible, culturally sensitive game development practices aligned with international standards.