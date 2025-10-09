Over 30% of Indian employees quit jobs for mental health: Indeed study

A new study by global hiring platform Indeed has revealed that only 53% of Indian employees like their jobs, with job satisfaction largely influenced by happy co-workers, better engagement, and a growing recognition that purpose and fulfillment matter as much as pay and stability. The study also found that over 30% of employees quit their jobs in the past year to safeguard their mental health, while only about one-third of companies surveyed provide mental health support.

“People are more than their job titles. Real mental health support meets them where they are in life,” said Saumitra R Chand, Career Expert at Indeed.

The report highlighted a clear generational divide in workplace mental health priorities. Gen Z emerged as the most purpose-driven, with 71% saying they strongly value loving their jobs. For this cohort, mentorship, career growth, flexibility, and meaningful impact are critical, and many are willing to accept lower pay for greater satisfaction. Millennials follow closely, with 64% emphasizing meaningful work and flexibility, though slightly less intensely than Gen Z.

Among Gen X, around 50% consider loving their jobs important, with work primarily seen as a responsibility and a means to support their families. Their well-being depends more on job security, steady income, respect, and stability than on passion. Boomers place the least emphasis on passion at work, with only 27% saying it matters, prioritizing financial stability, rewards, and social recognition as the main contributors to workplace mental health. The survey also revealed that over 59% of employees experience high or extreme stress at work, a trend that has increased considerably over the past year.

Remote and hybrid work arrangements were seen as positive for mental health by more than half of employees surveyed. Flexible work options and reduced commute stress were strongly associated with improved productivity and overall well-being, suggesting that these working styles are more supportive of employee mental health than traditional in-office roles.

With burnout, job-hopping, and work pressure increasingly shaping workforce dynamics, employee well-being has become a cornerstone of workplace strategy in 2025. The report notes that younger employees who lack purpose and job satisfaction are more likely to switch roles or quit, while older employees tend to prioritize stability and financial security.

The findings align with the Economic Survey 2025, released in January by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), which emphasized that mental well-being is not merely a personal issue but an economic one. The survey highlighted how work culture, long hours, and lifestyle choices affect mental health and, in turn, worker productivity and the broader economy.