Uber expands Intercity Motorhomes pilot to Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune

After a highly successful pilot in Delhi NCR, Uber today announced the expansion of its limited-edition Intercity Motorhomes campaign to Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune. The offering, which lets riders book custom-designed, caravan-styled Motorhomes for outstation road trips, will also continue in Delhi NCR till December 31, 2025.

Riders in Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune will be able to book Intercity Motorhome trips starting October 15, with bookings opening on October 13. The product continues to be live in Delhi-NCR with bookings open.

Introduced in August this year to promote outstation travel through Uber Intercity, the Motorhomes campaign saw exceptional traction among riders looking for comfort-first, private travel experiences. The one-month pilot in the National Capital during the monsoon travel season had 100% occupancy on all days, with enquiries pouring in from other cities too. The extension and expansion of the campaign reflect the strong appetite for flexible and premium long-distance road travel options in India.

Speaking on the announcement, Shiva Shailendran, Director - Consumer Growth, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber Intercity has become a preferred choice for riders who want dependable, comfortable, and easy travel between cities. The growing popularity of Intercity shows how people are embracing road travel for quick getaways, family visits, and business trips alike. With the continued success of our campaign and the expansion to more cities, we’re further strengthening Intercity’s position as the go-to option for long-distance travel across India.”

The October to December period marks one of the busiest times for outstation travel in India, driven by festive celebrations, weddings, and the pleasant autumn and winter weather. Cooler temperatures and clearer skies make it ideal for weekend getaways and road trips, while the holiday season brings families and friends together across cities. This period consistently sees a surge in demand for comfortable, flexible, and reliable intercity travel options.

Each Intercity Motorhome comes equipped with amenities such as a television, microwave, mini-refrigerator, and lavatory, offering riders a private, lounge-like experience on wheels. The vehicles seat 4–5 passengers comfortably and include both a driver and helper to assist throughout the trip.

As with all Uber Intercity rides, Motorhome trips can be booked in advance through Reserve, with the ability to add stops along the way, track the ride in real time, and access 24x7 live support. Given the high demand, Intercity Motorhomes need to be booked at least 48 hours ahead of the planned trip.

Uber Intercity today stands as India’s largest organised outstation mobility product, connecting travelers across more than 3,000 routes spanning the length and breadth of the country. By bringing together the reliability of app-based travel with the flexibility of long-distance road journeys, Intercity has created a trusted alternative to traditional taxi operators and unorganised travel options.