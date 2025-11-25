Google’s Nano Banana Pro now integrates with Adobe Photoshop and Firefly: Here’s how to use it

Within Photoshop, Nano Banana Pro will power the Generative Fill feature — Adobe’s text-driven tool that allows users to add, remove or modify elements in an image through simple written instructions

Google’s newly launched Nano Banana Pro model, introduced last week with enhanced text rendering and improved character consistency, continues to dominate AI image-generation benchmarks. The model is being hailed as one of the most capable image creation and editing tools currently available.

However, unlike the earlier Nano Banana version, Nano Banana Pro offers limited free generations for non-subscribers. Users without a Google AI subscription — which remains free for Jio customers — may find themselves looking for alternatives. One such option is now available through Adobe’s creative ecosystem.

Adobe has formally announced that Nano Banana Pro is being integrated into both Firefly AI and its flagship image-editing software, Photoshop. According to the company, users will be able to upload up to six reference images and prompt Nano Banana Pro to blend, refine and reimagine these elements into a single coherent output.

On Firefly Boards, the model can be used to create campaign concepts by uploading text, images and icons and asking the AI to visualise them across real-world formats such as billboards.

Within Photoshop, Nano Banana Pro will power the Generative Fill feature — Adobe’s text-driven tool that allows users to add, remove or modify elements in an image through simple written instructions.

“With Firefly and partner models in Photoshop, creative professionals can move seamlessly from generative experimentation to refining results using layers, masks and selections for pixel-perfect editing, all without disrupting their workflow,” Adobe said in a statement, as per Mint.

Adobe has not specified the number of free edits available using Nano Banana Pro on Firefly. However, testing indicates that at least three edits can be performed using the model. Firefly also offers the advantage of precise aspect-ratio selection — including 16:9 and 3:4 — both during image creation and editing, providing greater control compared to using Nano Banana Pro directly via Gemini. While Gemini generally adheres to aspect-ratio prompts, inconsistencies have been observed in the past, occasionally requiring users to turn to a different chatbot to correct the output.

How to Use Nano Banana Pro on Adobe Firefly (Step-by-Step)

Open the Adobe Firefly website or mobile app.

Choose Generate Image to create a new image, or select Prompt to Edit if you want to modify an existing one.

In the model selector, choose Nano Banana Pro.

Enter your text prompt to generate a fresh image or make the desired edits to the uploaded image.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 3:39 PM